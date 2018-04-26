Kids to take part in campaign to back Doncaster's rugby league world cup match at Doncaster v Bradford match match

Young sports fans will this weekend send a message of support for a bid to bring rugby league's world cup to Doncaster.

Players from junior rugby league clubs including Bentley, Toll Bar and Dearne Valley, will take to the field before Doncaster's match against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, to show support for the bid.

The Free Press is backing the plan, and we launched our Rugby League World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign to support efforts to make the borough a host town for the sport's most glittering showcase event.

Young players will be taking part in the proceedings before the Doncaster v Bradford Bulls match at the Keepmoat Stadium, which is expected to be see club's largest home attendance of the season. They will play in a pre-match tournament.

First team players will warm up wearing Back the Bid T-shirts, and a number of high profile supporters of the campaign will be at the game.

Liam Higgins, a former professional rugby league player, coaches Bentley under sevens, and says the youngsters are excited about taking part in event.

Liam, whose son is among those who will be playing in the children's game, said. "We've told out players what they will be doing, and they can't wait.

"They've been saying that they're going to be famous. A lot of them go to watch rugby league at the Keepmoat.

"We're really pleased to be able to help promote the world cup bid.Our youngsters are rugby mad, and they would absolutely love it if the world cup came here - they are really keen for it to happen."

The youngsters, who usually play their games at Scawthorpe Social rather than a professional stadium, will get to take part in a mini tournament on the pitch, and will get to walk out with the players. They will also take part in a half time presentation of cups and certificates.

We are also urging schools to join in, by designing posters in support of the campaign. We will print as many of them as we can in the paper. Children whose schools are not taking part are welcome to send us their own poster designs.

If you want to get involved email david.kessen@jpress.co.uk, marking your message World Cup Campaign.

A joint bid is being put together involving Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster, and Club Doncaster, the umbrella organisation which works with the borough's professional sports clubs.

They are putting together a case which will be presented to the organisers of the Rugby League World Cup, who will select where the games will be played during the tournament in 2021.

In total, 16 teams will play 31 matches during the tournament. There will also be 14 venues hosting games.

The men's Rugby League World Cup, the Women’s Rugby League World Cup, and Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup will all be played at the same time.

Dons are also promoting the Bradford game as as superhero day, asking younger fans to come along and support their superheroes by dressing as their favourite superhero. All those who do will receive a superhero pack courtesy of the club.

Fans will not be able to pay at the turnstiles on the day and tickets must be bought from the Club Doncaster Box Office. They recommend buying in advance to avoid queues on the day. Gates will open at 1.30pm.

The club is running a special ticket promotion through the schools via Doncaster Councilwhere all local schoolchildren can attend the game for free with a special discounted ticket offer for parents.