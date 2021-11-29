Key Doncaster road to remain closed after serious smash leaves three in hospital
A key route in and out of Doncaster will remain closed at rush hour tonight while police probe a serious road collision which has left three people in hospital.
White Rose Way is shut in both directions near to Lakeside Village shopping centre following a two car collision shortly after noon today.
Doncaster Council has just announced that the road will remain closed for the next one to two hours.
The carriageway is shut in both directions between Wilmington Drive and Middle Bank roundabout in both directions.
Emergency crews were called to the road at around 12.10pm today following the collision.
Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles have all been taken to hospital. One of the three is said to be in serious condition.
Witnesses reported a number of police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene and the air ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision.