Key Doncaster road to remain closed after serious smash leaves three in hospital

White Rose Way is shut in both directions near to Lakeside Village shopping centre following a two car collision shortly after noon today.

Doncaster Council has just announced that the road will remain closed for the next one to two hours.

The carriageway is shut in both directions between Wilmington Drive and Middle Bank roundabout in both directions.

Emergency crews were called to the road at around 12.10pm today following the collision.

Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles have all been taken to hospital. One of the three is said to be in serious condition.