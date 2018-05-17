Kettle of boiling water thrown over inmate at Doncaster Prison

A man has been jailed for three years for throwing a kettle of boiling water over a fellow inmate at Doncaster Prison

Sam Thompson, aged 21, from Leeds, had an extra three years added onto his sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was serving time at HMP Doncaster when he threw the boiling water over another prisoner.

Thompson also attached a blade to a toothbrush to attack his cellmate, who was left with serious injuries following the incident in October 2017.

South Yorkshire Police said Thompson had been due for release the month after the attack but was remanded in custody until his case reached Sheffield Crown Court.



