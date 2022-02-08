'Keep him in your prayers:' Daughter's plea as dad left in coma after Doncaster road smash

The man, named locally as Tony Perkins, was seriously injured after he was in collision with a car on Greens Way, Mexborough on Saturday.

Since then, he has been in a coma in hospital.

Last night his daughter Jess Magee said attempts had been made to bring Mr Perkins out of the coma but had failed and a fresh attempt would be made today.

She said: “Keep praying for my dad, he can do this, he just needs more time.”

Police are seeking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the inicdent which took place at around 5.50pm on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “It is believed that a 53 year-old man crossed the first two lanes of the carriage way using the pelican crossing and was crossing the further two lanes when the collision occurred.

The driver of the car, a white Fiat Doblo, remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage of the area prior to the incident occurring.