Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson and Spice Girl Mel C to appear at Doncaster's St Leger Festival
Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and Spice Girls star Melanie C are to appear at this year’s St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse.
The chart favourites will both perform DJ sets at this year’s St Leger meeting, which takes place between September 11 and 14.
First on the decks will be Mel C, also known as Sporty Spice, who will be performing on Ladies’ Day, September 12.
Read More
Best known from her time in the all-conquering girl band, Mel is known for hits such as Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life, Stop and solo hits such as I Turn To You and When You’re Gone.
Then on the following day, September 13, which has been dubbed Gentleman’s Day, Kaiser Chiefs star Ricky Wilson will be on home soil when he performs at Town Moor.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The Yorkshire born singer and his band have enjoyed huge success with hits such as I Predict A Riot, Oh My God, Ruby and Everyday I Love You Less And Less.
As well as music, visitors will of course also be able to enjoy a full programme of racing.
Tickets for both days, as well as the rest of the St Leger Festival, are available HERE