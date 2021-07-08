Jubilant scenes as Doncaster celebrates England marching into Euro 2020 final

England fans celebrate the Three Lions reaching the Euro 2020 final. (Photo: The Harewood).

Fans erupted in jubilation as the Three Lions roared into their first final since the 1966 World Cup with a nail-biting semi-final win over Denmark at Wembley.

Across town, bars and pubs were packed as supporters of all ages gathered to watch the 2-1 win which set up a clash with Italy in Sunday’s final.

And thousands more gathered in front of their television sets at home to watch the drama unfold.

Silver Street, which has long been the focus of Doncaster’s celebrations during and after England games, saw hundreds of supporters in party mood, with refrains of “it’s coming home” blasting into the night sky as fans decked out in red and white celebrate the nerve-shredding victory.

An own goal and a Harry Kane strike from a missed penalty sealed the England victory after a stunning first half free kick from Mikkel Damsgaard threatened to wreck the party with an all-too familiar bitter twist.

As usual, Doncaster’s football fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster, with groans of despair as Denmark took the lead, before Kane’s extra-time winner sparked huge celebrations.

The Harewood in Waterdale was one of the town centre pubs where drinkers watched the game, with the bar decked out in red and white St George cross flags.

Across town, bars blasted out Three Lions, World In Motion, Vindaloo and other football anthems as supporters continued their celebrations well into the night.

And similar scenes are expected on Sunday, with the town’s pubs once again expected to be packed to the rafters for the final against Robert Mancini’s Italy squad who booked their place with a penalty shoot out win over Spain.

Most venues are already fully booked, with coronavirus restrictions meaning limits on the number of supporters allowed inside some pubs.