Joy as missing dog with breathing problems found safe and well in Doncaster

Joanna Nikiel launched a desperate appeal after the six-year-old French bulldog disappeared from her home in Wheatley on Saturday afternoon.

Now the dog, who is 80% deaf and who suffers from breathing problems, is safely back home.

She said: “We received a phone call from a mystery man who confirmed they had found him and he has been safely returned to us.”

The dog has been returned safe and well.

She said the dog had been found near to New Bodies gym in Churchill Road.

Sending her thanks to the man who found the animal, she added: “If you see this. God bless you.”

“Thank you everyone for your help.”