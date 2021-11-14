Joy as missing dog with breathing problems found safe and well in Doncaster
A relieved dog owner has spoken of her joy after her beloved family pet was found and returned home.
Joanna Nikiel launched a desperate appeal after the six-year-old French bulldog disappeared from her home in Wheatley on Saturday afternoon.
Now the dog, who is 80% deaf and who suffers from breathing problems, is safely back home.
She said: “We received a phone call from a mystery man who confirmed they had found him and he has been safely returned to us.”
She said the dog had been found near to New Bodies gym in Churchill Road.
Sending her thanks to the man who found the animal, she added: “If you see this. God bless you.”
“Thank you everyone for your help.”
She feared for her pet’s safety, fearing over exertion could be fatal, adding: “He has problems with breathing, so if someone keeps him, they might not know that a longer walk could kill him.”