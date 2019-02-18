Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson has courted controversy – by being filmed driving through China with a number plate reading ‘FU Q.”

Eagle-eyed viewers of The Grand Tour spotted the BMW’s registration number in the latest episode of the Amazon Prime show, according to reports in the i.

Jeremy Clarkson was filmed driving in China with a number plate which read FU Q. (Photo: The Grand Tour/Amazon Prime).

The registration, which can can be read as either "f**k" or "f**k you" is not the first time number plates have landed Clarkson in hot water.

In 2014, the presenter was accused of goading Argentinians over the Falklands War when he drove through the country in a Porsche with the vehicle number ‘H982 FKL – the numbers and letters seemingly a reference to the 1982 conflict.

Viewers noticed the FU Q 750 plate in the latest episode of the show starring Clarkson and co-stars Richard Hammond and James May which began streaming on Friday.

The former Top Gear host is seen travelling through Chongqing, south west China, and a camera shows the number plate as Clarkson describes the city’s 30 million population.

The i said it had contacted Amazon Prime and the Chinese Embassy for comment.