"I've had death threats," says catering boss accused of wrecking wedding amid string of complaints

The boss of an under-fire Doncaster catering firm accused of wrecking a couple’s wedding amid a string of complaints from angry customers says he has received death threats.

Newlyweds Tracey and Dean Small say they are still waiting for a £900 refund promised by city caterers The Tattooed Goose after food was delivered late and that guests were served up “cold, sub standard overcooked” dinners out of plastic tubs, with not enough food to go around and the pair describing the service as “diabolical.”

After the couple told their story, a string of other customers came forward to make a series of similar allegations about the firm which has been run out of a number of different premises in Doncaster in recent years.

Mr Maguire has come under fire from a string of customers over complaints of refunds not being paid, late deliveries and poor quality food.

Ste Magurie says he has received death threats after complaints about his business.

It also emerged that the firm was dissolved and struck off by Companies House earlier this year.

He has now hit back at critics – saying that he has received death threats and that a heart attack last year led to the collapse of one of his businesses.

In a lengthy post on social media, he said: “We did a wedding that didn’t go to plan.

"We had been to the venue a year before with the couple and had arranged and set up the event - it’s a great venue with great staff.

"Unfortunately there was a change of manager in that time.

"We were expecting a hot plate as planned but we turned up to two lights.

"We had planned a carvery service but had to change to plate by plate at the last minute.

"We’re extremely upset that the bride and groom weren’t happy as we’re in the service industry and our job is to deliver.

"We didn’t on this occasion and have offered the family a full refund.

"We’ve then been subjected to a lot of online abuse. We’ve never spoken about as we didn’t see the point.

"14 months ago I had a heart attack - this led to us losing the restaurant. We had over 100 events booked in that had to be cancelled and for that I am genuinely sorry - we didn’t rip people off or hide.

"I was in hospital. Our choices were to end the limited company and basically end it or pay everyone back.”So when I was well again we worked hard and paid everyone then ended the company.

"A year later when I was well enough to work again, we started again but this time just as a cafe not a high street restaurant. I’m gutted we had to cancel all those events but I was not in a position to do them due to health and we paid everyone back.

"Now I’m getting death threats - actually had one from someone who had an afternoon tea cancelled.

"I’m not getting involved in any arguments online I just wanted to make a statement giving our side.

"We’re nine years old last year and have done thousands of weddings and have a strong following and have done a lot of great buffets.

"Obviously when I had a heart attack, a lot of people were let down and for that I’m sorry. My family do charitable events almost weekly and are always giving platters for people to raffle - also fed the homeless for 16 years on Xmas day. The Free Press never mention anything positive just the negatives. Thanks for all the massages of support it means a lot. We won’t reply to negative comments. – we decided not to get involved in any online arguments.”

In response, one poster told him: “I think the bride and groom just wanted their full refund back but they are having trouble getting it.”

Mr Small said Mr Maguire had said he woukd pay the refund by the end of Saturday but claimed he has still not received his refund and posted: “We weren’t expecting him to though - this is sixth time he’s promised to do it, but he never does. We will hear nothing from him till we chase him again.”

Another upset customer told him: “I’ve had a negative experience from one of your services, so has my neighbour who had a lot worse.

"I think you’ve had enough hate now, you should see this as a good kick up the a*** and do better.

"There’s a lot of bad stories out there about you and also a lot off amazing feedback so you’ve obviously got something good about you.

“Pay the money back and immediatelt, put your hands up and take full responsibility.

“If you’ve had a heart attack then sorry to hear that happened, but stand tall, take accountability and stop blaming outside influences, buck stops with you and you alone

“I think when people make mistakes or have problems, they roll in a ball and ignore it and think the problem will go away on its own, it’s caught up with you now - roll with the punches, ,move forward and learn.”

Earlier, Mr Maguire has described the accusations against him as “slander” and accused the media of trying to “end his business” over the claims.

Mr and Mrs Small issued a warning to others over the firm following their wedding bash, which took place at Mañana Mañana in Lazarus Court.

Since telling their story, scores of other customers have come forward with complaints about The Tattooed Goose.

One said: “These are the clowns you used for a birthday and they turned up four hours late with a cheap Aldi platter - they blamed traffic!”

Another said: “They turned up late for a wake - meat was warm and chicken drumsticks uncooked.”

“I booked these for my 60th, said he would get in touch week before but never did,” another shared.

“I had a corporate buffet booked with them for 12pm, they rang at 11am and said they couldn’t do it due to staff illness, leaving me one hour to source an alternative! Very unprofessional.” shared another.

And another added: “We booked the grazing boards for a party three years ago - turned up two hours late, clearly forgotten and had grabbed anything they could on the way out – not fresh at all.

"Never touched them since. They left us out of pocket and embarrassed with 34 guests waiting for food! So nothing new.”

Since its opening, The Tattooed Goose and Mr Maguire have worked out of a number of premises in Doncaster including Stainforth, the Hare and Hounds in Fishlake, The Hall Cross pub in Doncaster city centre, The Olde Castle in the Market Place, The Counting House in Bessacarr and a restaurant opposite the Mansion House in the High Street.

The firm currently operates out of Rokeby Gardens, an assisted living complex off Queen Mary Crescent in Kirk Sandall.

According to Companies House, a firm under the name Tattooed Goose Catering and linked to Mr Maguire was struck off in March 2024 – and a number of other companies linked to Mr Maguire have also been dissolved.

Records show that a firm called The Tattooed Goose Limited was dissolved in December 2023, while a firm by the name of Maguire Hospitality and Catering Limited was dissolved in June 2021.

Another landscape gardening firm linked to Mr Maguire and registered at an address in King’s Close, Hatfield, was also dissolved in 2017.

After the Free Press ran Mr and Mrs Small’s story, which you can read in full HERE we approached The Tattooed Goose for further comment on the latest allegations.

A response from an email contact linked to the firm – [email protected] – said: “Was this really a story?

"We made a mistake in communication, why are you trying to end my business?

"We fed the homeless for 16 years but you don’t mention that. We also feed underprivileged kids for years at school holidays, we had a miscommunication with the venue how is this a story??

"I’m speaking to a solicitor tomorrow. This is slander.”

Earlier this week, a post on the Tattooed Goose Facebook page read: “Our exec manager Ste who controls the page and messages doesn’t currently have access to the page or messenger as he is having some issues with his laptop. This will hopefully be sorted asap and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience!

"In the meantime, you can contact him on [email protected]