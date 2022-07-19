It's official - Doncaster sees hottest day in history as temperature record broken

Met Office officials and BBC Look North weatherman Paul Hudson have confirmed figures from across Doncaster yesterday topped the previous highest figure of 35.5c (95.9F) recorded in 1990.

But the record could be short lived – as the mercury is set to climb even higher today, with predictions forecasting a blistering 40c (104F) for Doncaster this afternoon.

The all-time UK temperature record has already been smashed after a provisional figure of 39.1C (102.3F) was recorded in Charlwood, Surrey, this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC weather presenter Paul Hudson says the temperature record for Doncaster has fallen.

The previous record was 38.7C in Cambridge in July 2019.

Records for Doncaster show the temperature at Doncaster Sheffield Airport yesterday was 36c.

Paul said the weather station there reached 36c – beating a previous record at the base of 35.5c.

However, he said measurements were only taken in 0.5 degree increments, so an exact temperature was impossible to record.

But the high yesterday at Gringley on the Hill near to Bawtry was 35.9C, the closest station that has currently reported data.

A record for Bawtry, recorded in 1906 when the temperature reached 35.6c has also fallen.

Temperatures could reach up to 42C today, forecasters say, with serious implications for people's health and Network Rail has issued a "do not travel" warning for parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning covering much of central, northern, and south-east England and Wales and Scotland are also expected to see record temperatures later today as the UK gets battered by the worst of a blast of hot air from Europe.

Provisional figures also showed the UK experienced the warmest night on record from Monday into Tuesday.

Emley Moor in West Yorkshire is likely to have broken the night time record, where 25.9C was recorded overnight, according to the Met Office.

Full hour by hour forecast for Doncaster for today

Noon: 36c

1pm: 38c

2pm; 39c

3pm: 40c

4pm: 39c

5pm: 39c

6pm: 39c

7pm: 37c

8pm: 33c

9pm: 30c

10pm: 27c

11pm: 25c

Midnight: 24c

1am: 23c

2am: 22c

3am: 21c

4am: 20c