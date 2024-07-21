"It was awful": Witnesses describe horror Doncaster stunt bike crash as well-wishes flood in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shocked eyewitnesses have spoken of the horrific moment a stunt bike rider suffered serious injuries after crashing in front of thousands of people at Doncaster Balloon Festival.

Rider Jay Bentham was rushed to hospital following the crash on Town Fields in front of horrified spectators shortly after 8pm last night.

Ambulances raced to the scene with one eyewitness describing the moment the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle as “awful.”

They said: “As he was coming off the stunt ramp on his bike, he clipped the roller cage stunt buggy.

Ambulances raced to Town Fields after stunt bike rider Jay Bentham was seriously injured in a crash.

“He went really high up in the air and was thrown a good distance too.

"It was awful. A steward at the show said they had to use a defbrillator on him.”

"It was awful to witness. Get well soon Jay.”

Following the smash, screens were erected by security around the crash as staff and paramedics worked on the injured biker.

Another said: “We witnessed the aftermath of the screens. My autistic son was very triggered and deeply concerned about the person injured.

"The stunt team looked very worried.”

Well-wishers at the show have begun sending get well soon messages to Mr Bentham.

One said: “We watched the first show and they were amazing. Hope he’s OK.”

Another said: “Hope the guy makes a good recovery, they did an amazing show on Friday. It’s unfortunate that it’s happened but it’s also a risk within that territory.”

Another wrote: “Speedy recovery Jay.”

Last night, in a statement, a spokesperson for Stuntworld International said: “We would like to thank all of the events security, paramedics and emergency services as sadly during one of our shows, one of our main motor cross riders Jay Bentham had a very tragic and unfortunate accident and we wanted to give everyone an update on his current condition right now.

“He’s currently in hospital with very serious injuries which are being treated imminently and all of thoughts, prayers and love are currently sitting with Jay and all of his family right now.

“A thank you to all of the spectators for being so understanding and we will keep you updated on this situation but please be patient with the team as this is a difficult time for everybody.

Friend Ryan Swain added: “Here’s an update on my friend and colleague and a fantastic motor-cross stuntman Jay Bentham who was very sadly and tragically involved in a really serious accident during the show tonight.

“He’s got very serious injuries but is in the safest hands right now and he is being treated imminently.

“Thank you to those who were patient with me tonight towards the end of the show after the accident. All my love, thoughts, prayers and well wishes are with Jay and his family and team mates right now.”

Police and paramedics were called to the event on Town Fields shortly after 8pm, eyewitnesses said.

Video footage from the scene shows an ambulance driving across Town Field to the shock and upset of those watching.

Thousands of people have flocked to the festival and on Friday night, drivers in Barnby Dun were briefly caught up in a drama when two balloons landed on Stainforth Road, blocking the carriageway.