It’s flipping great at Doncaster’s newest fitness and fun attraction

Customers can now get Flip Fit at Flip Out Doncaster
Flip Out Doncaster, South Yorkshire’s newest trampoline and activity park, is launching a new way for customers to get ‘Flip Fit’.

The 45-minute sessions are suitable for those aged 16 and over and will be led by qualified instructors.

The classes involve a range of trampoline-based exercises, plus a warm-up and are suitable for people of all fitness levels.

Jamie Hardy, general manager at Flip Out Doncaster, said:

“We are really looking forward to launching these sessions as there has been a great deal of interest in them since we opened.

“Our trampoline and activity park is a great place to have fun, but it is also an excellent way to keep fit in a new and exciting environment.

“Ten minutes on a trampoline is said to be equal to 30 minutes on a treadmill, and I think it’s safe to say that a workout here at Flip Out is much more fun than a gym session.”

The new Flip Fit classes will be held every Tuesday evening between 7 and 8pm and will commence on September 11.

As well as fitness classes and trampolining, Flip Out Doncaster offers fun for all ages including performance trampolines, stunt boxes, a free-running area, a Ninja TAG interactive assault course, soft play and plenty more.

The park also offers Toddler Time every weekday during term-time between 9am and 1pm.

Flip Fit sessions at Flip Out Doncaster are priced at £5. For more information and to book online, please visit www.flipout.co.uk/doncaster and receive regular updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @flipoutdonny.