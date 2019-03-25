Isle venue undergoes £300k refurbishment

A popular 18th Century Isle manor house and events venue has undergone a major £300,000 refurbishment.

To mark the exciting new development at Hirst Priory near Crowle a VIP launch event was held at the weekend to showcase the completed work.

One of the new bedrooms at Hirst Priory

Well known as the setting for a host of extra-special occasions from weddings to parties, family gatherings and business meetings, Hirst Priory has quickly gained a reputation as the ‘go to’ venue in the area.

The investment funded by LEADER and The Hunt Group has seen the seven bedrooms totally refurbished with all now accommodating luxury ensuite facilities in the West Wing.

The catering section and kitchen now includes all new high-tech appliances allowing for larger functions while ‘The Vaults’ the wonderfully atmospheric and subterranean exclusive 40-seater dining and bar area has also undergone a total transformation.

Hazel Wheatley of Hirst Priory said: “We are very excited about the major renovations at Hirst Priory and the many extra facilities we can now offer.

One of the new bathrooms at Hirst Priory

“Our first preview event was very successful and was by VIP invitation only as we still have some work to complete.

“We were delighted that so many couples that have already chosen to have their wedding at Hirst Priory took the time to come and we had a lot of interest from visitors in the area looking for a venue for a family party or function.

“Once totally complete we will be hosting a major launch weekend and look forward to opening our doors to a wider audience.”

Events planned at Hirst Priory over the coming weeks include an afternoon tea to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 31. There will be two sittings, one at 12:30pm or 3:30pm.

This will be followed on Sunday, April 14 with a Wedding Fayre from 11am to 3pm for couples looking for inspiration and fresh ideas for their big day.

Visit www.hirstpriory.co