Isle social worker award win

North Lincolnshire Council’s Children’s Services Case Management Team have won the gold award at the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2018.

They won the Team of the Year, Children’s Services prize for their work with children in need, child protection and children subject to court processes.

The Case Management Team’s ethos is:“We do what we need to do and we do it together – even if it means going that extra mile.”

The judges said that their ethos supports the work of the Case Management Team, who are a shining example of how to really put the voice of children and young people at the heart of social work.

Three social work teams from the council were named as finalists this year in the same category as a result of their outstanding work with children and families.

North Lincolnshire’s Case Management Team were shortlisted along with The Integrated Multi-Agency Partnership and Adoption Team.

The awards ceremony is the leading celebration of its kind in the social care sector, and recognises the achievements and successes of the profession’s most innovative social workers.

Cllr David Rose, Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Learning and Leisure, said: “Congratulations to the Case Management Team for winning the award, this is a brilliant achievement for all your hard work and dedication. I’d also like to congratulate the Adoption Team and The Integrated Multi-Agency Partnership for being shortlisted, you should all be extremely proud of yourselves to get to that stage.

“All of the teams are passionate about the work they do and believe in giving their very best to the children and families they work with. It is fantastic to have three of our social work teams recognised on a national level, which highlights the strong commitment they have in achieving the best possible outcomes for children and families in North Lincolnshire.”

The awards were judged by leading influencers in the social work sector including Chief Social Workers Isabelle Trowler and Lyn Romeo, Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield OBE and Maris Stratulis (England Manager, British Association of Social Workers).