Isle slimming leader meets Rylan Clarke-Neal

An Isle Slimming World group organiser is celebrating half a century of success for the organisation by meeting celebrity Rylan Clark-Neal.

Sarah Scott, who manages Slimming World groups in Epworth and Crowle met Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor.

The TV personality co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK's leading group-based weight-management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

Sarah was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan and said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year for the Epworth and Crowle Slimming World groups.

She added: “I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the Epworth and Crowle groups. Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will help them stay slim for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting Consultants to help people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent Epworth and Crowle at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Rylan, who has appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Sarah at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre. He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives. While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.”

