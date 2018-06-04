Isle residents urged to clean-up for the summer

Communities across North Lincolnshire, including in the Isle, are encouraged to join in the big summer clean-up during June, July and August and make their community one to be proud of.

Is your town or village hosting a fair, gala or competition this summer? The summer clean-up gives you the perfect opportunity to get ready.

Rally your community together to take part in a litter pick and make sure your community is one to shout about.

North Lincolnshire Council is calling on local people, community groups, charities, sports clubs, businesses, and town and parish councils to come together and help clean up the area.

NLC can support those taking part in litter picks by:

Providing equipment on loan, including high viz jackets, gloves and litter pickers

Providing large black bags

Coordinating the collection of all the filled bags and arranging for their disposal

Issuing health and safety guidance notes

Providing a risk assessment template

Advice around carrying out the litter pick, for example the need for insurance

You can also request support from the council by completing the new online form at www.northlincs.gov.uk/voluntarywork.

Did you know that if every adult picked up just one piece of litter and put it in a bin, that would be more than 50 million pieces of rubbish disposed of? Be one of those adults or children and take a stand against litter.

If you are unable to take part in the summer clean up, you can set up your own litter pick. All you need to do is complete the online form at www.northlincs.gov.uk/voluntarywork and they will arrange to support you with this.

Councillor Ralph Ogg, cabinet member for safer, green and cleaner places, said: “This year we are extending the summer clean-up so it lasts the full summer rather than just one weekend. This way more communities can get involved and prepare for any summer events they are hosting.

“I’d encourage all communities to get involved in the clean-up, whether it is a weekend or ad hoc days throughout the summer. By picking up a few pieces of litter it can make a big difference.

“Whether you have taken part in litter picks before or not, everyone is welcome to arrange a litter pick in their community and join in the summer clean-up.

“Let us know if you would like to take part and when; we can then support your litter pick.”

* If you would like to take part in the summer clean up by getting a group of people together or on your own, please get in touch on 01724 297775 or email highway.maintenance@northlincs.gov.uk.