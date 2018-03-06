Isle residents to benefit from 24/7 police coverage

Residents in the Isle will now enjoy 24/7 police coverage thanks to the relocation of ten officers following a recruitment drive.

The ten community patrol officers are joining the existing community policing team based at Epworth station in a bid to offer reassurance to residents and improve visibility.

Inspector Tim Harvey, North Lincolnshire Community Policing Inspector, said: “Our current recruitment drive has provided the opportunity to send officers back out to rural police bases and provide additional visibility and reassurance to our rural communities.

“Additional Patrol Officers that would have been based at Scunthorpe will now be working from Epworth Police Station, in addition to our community police officers and PCSOs, to provide a 24 hour presence on The Isle of Axholme and to keep people safe.”

The move follows the launch of a rural crimes operation which saw police chiefs train dozens of rural crimes officers.

Reacting to the recruitment news on a community Facebook page Ellen Fisher posted: “Much needed”.

Residents had hit out at the lack of police resources following the theft of a cash machine in Crowle in November.

David Parkin, co-owner of Parkin Butchers in Crowle and Epworth ”Rural areas like this are prime targets because whenever there is a shortage of police in Scunthorpe they direct all their resources to high crime areas and low crime areas such as Crowle are left unattended. I’m sure the crime fraternity know this. More resources should be put into rural areas.”