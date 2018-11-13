Isle poppy display draws people in

A bright cascade of poppies in an Isle village brought the community together as people remembered the fallen.

Around 25 people got busy with needles and hooks to produce the poppies for an installation at St Mary’s Church in West Butterwick.

A recent dedication service for the 1,200 poppies was led by Coun David Rose, with prayers by Jean Marshall, and attended by 80 plus people from the local community.

Another 800 poppies are included in an exhibition at the Methodist Chapel in West Butterwick.

Local schoolchildren were involved too, and painted the names of the fallen on individual stones that were placed at the foot of the poppy cascade.

St Mary’s Church warden Martin Patterson said: “We are not a big community but this effort for the centenary of the First World War brought people more closely together. There were around 100 at the Remembrance Day service and the commitment at the War Memorial.

“The poppy installation is a fantastic example of community involvement and cohesion, which is so important these days when it is more difficult for people to come together as there are fewer central places.

“We have the churches and the pub but it is a struggle for them too due to the nature of life in villages these days.

“This effort was mostly down to Alan and Susan Jones, and Jean Marshall, after they were inspired by an installation at Amcotts. People feel real pride in the display and what it stands for.”

The village war memorial includes the name of Petty Officer Stephen Dawson, who died during the Falklands conflict, and whose parents attend remembrance services each year. This year, the brother of WW2 soldier Private James Lobley attended for the first time, aided by a friend.

The village also recently won an award from the Campaign for Rural England.