Isle mum launches childrenswear firm

Struggling to find clothes to fit her son was a light bulb moment for Lucy Goldby leading to the launch of her own childrenswear business.

The Belton mum of two is now the proud owner of Little Gold Bee making bespoke children's clothes to order in bold and unique patterns.

Little Gold Bee romper and T-shirt

Lucy uses the high quality jersey material to craft handmade leggings, rompers, harem pants, dresses and matching accessories as well as custom creations.

Lucy came up with the idea after struggling to find clothes on the high street to fit her son Oliver, now aged three.

She said: “I could never find trousers to fit Oliver because his legs were short and just didn't fit him properly. I bought him a pair of handmade leggings made to the right measurements and I loved them, it just sparked something off in me and I started making my own clothes for Oliver, my daughter Isabel and for friends and family.”

Fast forward a few months and Lucy has turned her passion for fashion into a fully fledged business.

Isabelle Goldby in one of Lucy's creations

Lucy who launched her business in June of last year has been receiving rave reviews from customers keen to find clothing that will make their little ones stand out from the crowd.

Lucy, aged 31 added: “I only get small amounts of each fabric so every make is that little bit more special and unique.

“The feedback from customers has been so positive and all the gorgeous photos I get sent of their little ones in their outfits genuinely puts a smile on my face and makes me feel so proud.”

Lucy balances the demands of the business with looking after her two children Oliver aged three and a half and one-year-old Isabel.

She said: “It’s definitely tough but it’s all about balance and I have a lot of support from my husband Dave, I couldn’t do it without him.”

Visit www.littlegoldbee.co.uk, search Little Gold Bee on Facebook or littlegoldbeeuk on Instagram or e-mail littlegoldbee@gmail.com