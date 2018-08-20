Isle MP takes a tour of new visitor centre

An Isle MP had a tour of a new visitor centre set to improve residents access to the picturesque countryside.

Isle MP, Andrew Percy, joined local councillors Liz Redfern and Dave Robinson, along with the leader of North Lincolnshire Council, councillor Rob Waltham, for a visit to the Belton Country Park Visitor Centre.

Located at the Belton picnic area, the visitors centre is linked to trails in the Isle of Axholme Greenway project.The centre provides educational information and offers a café for visitors to use before enjoying the trails and surrounding scenery.

Following his visit, Andrew Percy MP said, “It was great to join Isle of Axholme South Councillors, Liz Redfern and Dave Robinson, at the new Visitor Centre we secured funding for at the Belton Country Park. We met with Council Leader, Rob Waltham, and Danielle who will be running the new cafe at the venue.

“We are proud to have secured the investment for this project which is all part of our commitment to enhance access to leisure facilities and the countryside locally. The trails running from here link to the Axholme Greenway allowing locals and visitors to access the beautiful Isle countryside.

“The new venue will also be used by local schools to support the nature and environment aspects of the curriculum. It was also be available to be hired out by other groups and there is strong interest already.“The facility also includes a new play park and it is hoped that the cafe will be open in early September. Danielle bakes incredible cakes as you can see and we really hope this is a success.”

Within the visitor centre at Belton Country Park will be information boards about the local area and wildlife, a café, classroom for children to learn about the area and a Changing Places toilet facility.

The visitor centre and country park will link into the Isle of Axholme Greenway, which is a walking, running and cycling route starting in Scunthorpe that heads towards Crowle and then onto Belton and Haxey.

This all forms part of the wider plans for the Isle of Axholme Landscape Partnership project. The partnership received around £1.9m funding for Heritage Lottery to deliver the project.

Planning permission was granted in February 2017.