Isle MP calls for eco-friendly petrol

MP Andrew Percy has written to Government Ministers to call for the introduction of a more environmentally friendly petrol which also supports British industry and farming.

Mr Percy joined other cross-party Parliamentarians calling on key Government figures including Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to tackle transport emissions by introducing E10 fuel by the end of the year.

Andrew Percy MP said:“In April, the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation was passed by Parliament, which allowed the introduction of E10. It is therefore vital that the Government acts on this introduction at the earliest opportunity.

“E10 is a quick, easy and cost-effective way of tackling transport emissions in the short-term. This is why I am happy to have added my name to this letter.”

The letter is headed up by Environment Select Committee Chair Neil Parish MP and All Party Parliamentary Group for British Bioethanol Chair Nic Dakin MP.

It is supported by a range of other Parliamentarians including Shadow Transport Minister Karl Turner, SNP Transport Spokesman Alan Brown, former Transport Minister Robert Goodwill and former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Prescott.

E10 is regular unleaded petrol blended with 10% bioethanol – a low carbon renewable fuel which can lower carbon emissions and other pollutants. It is used in many countries throughout the world, accounting for 95 per cent of petrol sales in USA and is the biggest selling petrol in many European countries. Currently the UK only has E5 (a 5 per cent blend) and it has been estimated that doubling the level of bioethanol would be the emissions savings equivalent of removing 700,000 cars from the road.