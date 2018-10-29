Isle family help launch hospice xmas appeal

An Isle family helped by a children’s hospice charity during the toughest time of their lives have helped launch its ‘Light up a Life’ memory appeal encouraging residents to dedicate a snowflake in memory of a loved one.

Maxine and Mark Strong and their daughter Olivia, who live in Epworth, are asking

Bluebell Wood appeal

people to dedicate a snowflake to the memory of a loved one and help families

supported by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Maxine and Mark’s son and Olivia’s brother Lex passed away at Bluebell Wood in

2013 when he was just seven years old, after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Lex Strong

Maxine said: “When we were first told about the hospice I was nervous, but in the

end they offered me something no one else could; the chance to be a mum again,

not a nurse or a carer. It really is a very special place.

“We’d really like people to join us in taking part in Bluebell Wood’s Light up a Life

appeal for 2018. It’s a really special way to remember your loved ones this

Christmas while making a difference to families like ours when they’re going through

tough times.”

Everyone buying a snowflake at www.bluebellwood.org/light2018 will be able to see

his or her twinkling snowflake in a virtual sky, and receive a special limited edition

glittering purple snowflake decoration to hang on their Christmas tree.

All money raised will help children and young adults with life-shortening and life-

threatening conditions, and their families, across North Derbyshire, North

Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. Bluebell Wood’s

doors are open 365 days a year, from the heat of the summer to the snow in the

winter.

To dedicate a snowflake in memory of a loved one visit

www.bluebellwood.org/light2018.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are currently supporting 290 families.