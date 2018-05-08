Isle chef raises cash for cancer charity with head shave

An Isle chef showed she was a cut above by braving a charity head shave to raise money for the cancer support service who cared for her grandmother.

Sarah Sturgess has raised over £2,700 for Macmillan Cancer Support to thank the nurses who went above and beyond to look after her grandmother Beryl Ash.

Sarah, a chef at the Epworth Tap, had her luscious long brown locks cut off and her head shaved on a grade 2 to raise the money.

Sarah decided to embark on the charity fundraiser after her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer 11 months ago.

Sarah, aged 23 said: “My grandmother Beryl Ash had given her blessing to my fundraising for Macmillan cancer nurses even though she was too ill to attend.

“After all the help my grandma had received I wanted to do something to say thank you. So I made out a JustGiving page and sponsorship forms and the response so far has been amazing.”

As well as raising cash for Macmillan Cancer Support Sarah also supported the Little Princess charity by donating her hair.

The Little Princess charity provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children across the UK and Ireland that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

The charity work with specialist suppliers and experienced hairdressers who offer wigs tailored to the individual child’s needs to give the most realistic look and feel, as close as possible to their original hair.

The money Sarah raised will go to Macmillan - a cancer charity who support those diagnosed with cancer to help them take back some control of their life. From help with money worries and advice about work, to someone who’ll listen if you just want to talk, Macmillan offer a range of services.

n There is still time to support Sarah by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-sturgess