Isle brewing company launch new ale

An Isle brewing company is celebrating the launch of a new ale that pays homage to Grimsby - the home of its new brewery.

Axholme Brewing Company unveiled its latest creation - ‘Grim’ - which brings Viking legend to life.

The launch comes as work progresses on the brewery’s new site at King Edward Street, which is expected to be up and running in time for the Axholme Beachcomber Beer Festival in Cleethorpes in September.

The new Grimsby brewery will run in conjunction with the firm’s base in Crowle.

Director, Shahram Shadan said: “With the new brewery opening up in Grimsby this summer we wanted to do something to celebrate and champion the town. Most of our staff live in the area and we have some important customers in the town.

“Our Dockers Mild was a big hit last year, but for this one we thought we would go right back to the very beginning and mark the origins of the town. Having a beer with an interesting, local connection is great for landlords and this one has been really popular across Lincolnshire.

“The response on our social media has also been fantastic. We are really grateful to our local graphic designer, Chris Bruce, who has come up with a striking image for the pump clip.”

Grim’s Bitter is described as a 4 per cent session ale, light brown in colour, this traditional grain bitter is brewed with barley, wheat, oats and rye. To give the brew a contemporary twist, the beer is dry hopped with cascade hops to give a citrusy and refreshing aftertaste.

Grim’s Bitter is now on draft in pubs and bars including the No.1 pub next to Cleethorpes railway station.

The company has come a long way since launching just five years ago.

Speaking about the recent success William Douglas, Director, said: “This was our best Christmas to date. Sales were up 300 per cent in the last quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

“We struck major deals with Lincolnshire Co-Op, Parkway Cinemas and Papa’s Fish and Chips and sold out our entire bottle stock in the run up to Christmas.

“These milestones and the success of Bounty Hunter show we are going in the right direction. But we are not resting on our laurels. We know we could have sold a lot more beer and this is motivating us to get our new bigger brewery open in Grimsby as soon as possible.

“With increased production capacity, we are confident we can build on the success of last year, create more jobs in the area and lay the foundations for a bumper 2018.”

Visit https://www.axholmebrewing.co.uk/