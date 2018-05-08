Isle athlete to represent Team GB at Biathle championships

An Isle athlete is celebrating after qualifying to represent Great Britain at the European Biathle Championships in Germany.

Olivia Martin, from Belton shone during the qualification rounds to earn her place at the championships.

Olivia will now join her fellow Hill House School pupil Greta Highfield in Germany to compete in the continuous run-swim-run event.

Both girls were selected after racing in Cheltenham on a course that involved swimming in the famous Sandford Park Lido.

Jon Lawrie, teacher in charge of swimming at Hill House, said: “I am thrilled for both Greta and Olivia as they have worked so hard to qualify for the European Championships.

“More and more pupils in the school are wanting to enter these events after seeing what these girls have achieved.”

Year 7 pupil Olivia, in a tough field of over 50, finished in 5th position and with the top 6 earning Great Britain qualification she booked herself a place in Germany.

Meanwhile Year 5 pupil Greta, in the Youth E girls category, was the leader from the very start and has established herself as the top biathlete in the country for her age.

Hill House School has its own junior swimming squad which competes in galas and events across the region. Both girls were introduced to biathle events through the squad and have become well known and feared opponents on the national circuit.

Olivia and Greta are also competing in the Yorkshire Biathle series and will next compete at Allerthorpe Lakeland Park, in an event which will involve an open water swim.