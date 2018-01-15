Is your local cafe fit to be in the 2018 final

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a cafe or tea room and everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Café of the Year 2018.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten. To vote, post the coupon from the January 18 edition of the Doncaster free Press, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018. Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

Here are the cafes on the shortlist that you can vote for:

Angie’s Tasty Corner, 91

Hexthorpe Road, Doncaster

DN4 0AH

Butlers Tearooms and Bistro

Cusworth Hall, Cusworth

Hall, Doncaster DN5 7TU

Cafe 32, 30 Castlegate,

Doncaster DN11 9QU

Cheryl’s Cafe, 296 Balby Road,

Doncaster DN4 0QF

Daisy’s Shop and Bistro, 16a

Castlegate, Doncaster DN11

9QU

Joanne’s Coffee Shop, 120

Thorne Road, Doncaster DN3

2JA

John Oates Georgian Tea

Rooms and Restaurant, 50

High Street, Doncaster DN1

1BB

L Cafe, 97 Nether Hall Road,

Doncaster DN1 2QA

Marine Cafe, Kirton Lane,

Doncaster DN8 5RE

Minerva Cafe, 45 Market

Place, Doncaster DN1 1NJ

Prego, 35 Hall Gate,

Doncaster DN1 3NL

Pumpkin, Platform 3b,

Doncaster Railway Station,

Doncaster DN1 1PE

Roadside Cafe, St Catherines

Avenue, Doncaster DN4 8AN

Simo-S Cafe, 148a Thorne

Road, Doncaster DN2 5AE

Snack Stop Cafe, Greyfriars

Road, Doncaster DN1 1QN

Spring Gardens Cafe,

1 Spring Gardens, Doncaster

DN1 3DH

Taste Eatery, 36 Kingsgate,

Doncaster DN1 3JU

The Victorian Tea Room,

Woodfield Park, Tickhill Road,

Doncaster DN4 8FD

Tuck In Cafe, 78-82 St

Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster

DN1 1SD

Wellington’s Cafe and Bistro,

Cherry Lane Garden Centre,

Doncaster DN11 9EX.