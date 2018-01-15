Is your local cafe fit to be in the 2018 final

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a cafe or tea room and everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.
With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Café of the Year 2018.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten. To vote, post the coupon from the January 18 edition of the Doncaster free Press, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018. Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
Here are the cafes on the shortlist that you can vote for:
Angie’s Tasty Corner, 91
Hexthorpe Road, Doncaster
DN4 0AH
Butlers Tearooms and Bistro
Cusworth Hall, Cusworth
Hall, Doncaster DN5 7TU
Cafe 32, 30 Castlegate,
Doncaster DN11 9QU
Cheryl’s Cafe, 296 Balby Road,
Doncaster DN4 0QF
Daisy’s Shop and Bistro, 16a
Castlegate, Doncaster DN11
9QU
Joanne’s Coffee Shop, 120
Thorne Road, Doncaster DN3
2JA
John Oates Georgian Tea
Rooms and Restaurant, 50
High Street, Doncaster DN1
1BB
L Cafe, 97 Nether Hall Road,
Doncaster DN1 2QA
Marine Cafe, Kirton Lane,
Doncaster DN8 5RE
Minerva Cafe, 45 Market
Place, Doncaster DN1 1NJ
Prego, 35 Hall Gate,
Doncaster DN1 3NL
Pumpkin, Platform 3b,
Doncaster Railway Station,
Doncaster DN1 1PE
Roadside Cafe, St Catherines
Avenue, Doncaster DN4 8AN
Simo-S Cafe, 148a Thorne
Road, Doncaster DN2 5AE
Snack Stop Cafe, Greyfriars
Road, Doncaster DN1 1QN
Spring Gardens Cafe,
1 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
DN1 3DH
Taste Eatery, 36 Kingsgate,
Doncaster DN1 3JU
The Victorian Tea Room,
Woodfield Park, Tickhill Road,
Doncaster DN4 8FD
Tuck In Cafe, 78-82 St
Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster
DN1 1SD
Wellington’s Cafe and Bistro,
Cherry Lane Garden Centre,
Doncaster DN11 9EX.