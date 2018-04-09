Is Yorkshire's number one pub in Doncaster?

A competition has been launched to find Yorkshire's number one pub - and Doncaster drinkers are being urged to nominate their favourites.

Publicans around the county will be hoping to pull in votes as well as pints – as they go head to head in Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub competition 2018.

The annual contest, run by Welcome to Yorkshire in partnership with the Yorkshire Post, invites members of the public to vote for their favourite pub – and competition is fierce, as last year a total of 700 pubs were nominated.

The list of nominees is then put to a panel of judges to whittle down to a shortlist.

The panel’s top 30 pubs will feature in Welcome to Yorkshire’s Ale Trail, before members of the public get the chance to vote for the overall winner.

A record 18,500 people voted in last year’s competition, which saw The White Swan in Ampleforth crowned winners at Welcome to Yorkshire’s stand at the Great Yorkshire Show in July.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is always a closely-fought battle because there are so many potential worthy winners here in Yorkshire. We’re lucky to have some truly fantastic pubs boasting great beer, incredible food, and a welcoming atmosphere that brings communities and visitors together.

“It’s great that the public can get involved and nominate their much-loved pub – so if you have a favourite, get behind them and cast your vote!”

Previous winners include The Bull Inn, in West Tanfield, The Fleece Inn, Barkisland, Woolly Sheep Inn, Skipton, and The Carpenter’s Arms, Felixkirk.

People have until Thursday, May 17 to vote, and the winning pub and two runners up will be announced at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday, July 10.

To nominate your pick for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub, go to Yorkshire.com/pub