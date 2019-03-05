A mystery object has been spotted in the skies over Doncaster – as this photograph shows.

The unusual sighting was spotted over the Asda supermarket off Bawtry Road on Saturday night – and now readers are being asked to try and help solve the mystery.

The photo of the 'UFO' over Doncaster. (Photo: Stuart Wood).

Photographer Stuart Wood captured the image as he was on his way into The Dome on Saturday night.

He said: “I took this whilst I was on my way into The Dome on Saturday night.

“I saw a strange shaped cloud but then when you zoom in on the left there you can see a strange looking thing.”

The photo shows a streak of grey cloud arcing across the skies over the Asda – while on the left of the picture, there are two mysterious yellowish-blobs of light.

What do you think?

Can you solve the mystery?