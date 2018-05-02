Is Geordie Shore star heading to Doncaster for title fight?

A star of reality TV show Geordie Shore could be heading to Doncaster for one of the biggest nights on the cage fighting calendar.

Aaron Chalmers, who has been a regular on the MTV show since 2014 and who is also a mixed martial arts star, could be coming to Doncaster later this year to cheer on a fellow fighter from the same gym.

Birmingham-based Nathias Frederick will be taking on Northern Ireland-based reigning champ Glenn Irvine at the Caged Steel event at The Dome on July 14 - and it is hoped that Chalmers, who has also featured in Ex On The Beach, will come along to support Frederick who fights out of the same gym.

Promoter Dominic Gibbs said: "We made reference to the fact that we may have Aaron on social media when we visit the UTC gym.

"The announcement has sparked rumours that there maybe a visit to the promotion on show day by the TV celebrity to watch his team mate Frederick attempt to take the title away from Irvine."

Tickets for the event are available HERE