Investigation underway after fire spread from an outbuilding to a Doncaster property

On arrival, the fire had spread to a premise.

The crew eventually left the scene at 3.55am

Firefighters attended a number of incidents last night

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Dearne firefighters were called to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.30pm on Belmont Street, Mexborough. They came away at 7.45pm.

A car accidentally set on fire at 9.30pm on Wheatley Hall Road. Firefighters from Doncaster attended, leaving at 10.30pm.