Investigation underway after fire spread from an outbuilding to a Doncaster property
Firefighters from Adwick and Doncaster stations attended an outbuilding on fire at 11.45pm on Raintree Court in Cusworth last night (Tuesday, January 11).
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:17 am
On arrival, the fire had spread to a premise.
The crew eventually left the scene at 3.55am
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Dearne firefighters were called to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.30pm on Belmont Street, Mexborough. They came away at 7.45pm.
A car accidentally set on fire at 9.30pm on Wheatley Hall Road. Firefighters from Doncaster attended, leaving at 10.30pm.