Investigation underway after fire spread from an outbuilding to a Doncaster property

Firefighters from Adwick and Doncaster stations attended an outbuilding on fire at 11.45pm on Raintree Court in Cusworth last night (Tuesday, January 11).

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:17 am

On arrival, the fire had spread to a premise.

The crew eventually left the scene at 3.55am

Firefighters attended a number of incidents last night

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Dearne firefighters were called to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.30pm on Belmont Street, Mexborough. They came away at 7.45pm.

A car accidentally set on fire at 9.30pm on Wheatley Hall Road. Firefighters from Doncaster attended, leaving at 10.30pm.

