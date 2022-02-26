Investigation into huge Doncaster recycling plant blaze set to begin as crews leave scene

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews have spent the last 24 hours tackling the inferno in Balby Carr Bank, with 45 firefighters at the scene at the height of the blaze.

In its latest update at 5pm, a spokesman said: “Two fire engines are still in attendance at this incident but they will shortly be leaving the scene.

"Crews will reinspect the area tonight and tomorrow morning to ensure the fire is completely out.

Fire crews have been at the plant in Balby for 24 hours.

"We will then begin our investigation into the cause of the fire.”

Firefighters have been at the scene since 5.15pm yesterday with residents told to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire involved mixed metals and industrial waste and covered an area 100m by 40m in size.