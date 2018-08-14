Inspirational Isle businesswoman opens luxury beauty salon after crash horror

A horror car crash that resulted in an Isle woman breaking her back was the catalyst for the inspirational businesswoman’s beauty venture.

Charlotte Wyman’s life was turned upside down when she was a passenger in a four car smash just a week before she was due to go to university.

But rather than let the accident hold her back Charlotte launched Hidden Gem Beautique, near Haxey, after her injuries meant she could no longer work in an office.

The salon nestled in the tranquil, rural surroundings of Berwyn House now attracts clients from Doncaster, Worksop and across the Isle.

Charlotte said: “I was in and out of hospital and had to learn a new way of life physically. It was a real big knock as I had always been a confident person but I was determined it wasn’t going to ruin my life so I just made a different path for myself. I knew I couldn’t do an office job sitting down all the time because it wasn’t good for my back. I had always been interested in beauty and was inspired to go down that route.”

After leaving her job in advertising Charlotte retrained and launched her business that has built up a reputation as one of the leading luxury salons in the region.

Treatments include Decleor facials, HD Brows, pedicures and LED Light Therapy Treatment - a popular treatment with celebrities including Kim Kardashian.

Charlotte, aged, 31, works alongside Becky Atkinson, 29, a former salon client who was inspired to retrain in beauty.

Charlotte who now manages the business alongside looking after 22-month-old daughter Sophia, said: “I’m really proud of what I’ve managed to achieve. We are so passionate about what we do and are such perfectionists”

