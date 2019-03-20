Inspiration from Eddie the Eagle at North Lincolnshire’s North Lindsey College

Olympic hero Eddie the Eagle Edwards made a flying visit to North Lindsey College as it celebrated the success of its local apprentices.

The college celebrated during National Apprenticeship Week 2019, which is an annual celebration of apprenticeships enabling the whole apprenticeship community to celebrate together their impact on individuals, employers and the economy.

The College arranged a variety of events throughout the week. More than 160 people attended, with local employer support from British Steel, Ongo, North Lincolnshire Council, University Campus North Lincolnshire, Cristal Pigment UK Ltd, Lee Stafford Education, G S Kelsey Construction Ltd, HITEK Electronic Materials Ltd, Shift Traffic Events and the overall sponsor Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust. Eddie the Eagle Edwards congratulated students during an inspirational speech: “Forty years on I am still talking about my experiences. I never gave up on my dream to become an Olympian.”