Grandad jailed over asylum seeker hotel riot found hanged in Doncaster jail cell

A 61-year-old grandad who was found dead in a Doncaster prison after being jailed for taking part in rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers died as a result of hanging, an inquest has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Lynch was found unresponsive in his cell at HMP Moorland on 19 October, Doncaster Coroner's Court heard.

He was serving two years and eight months after pleading guilty to violent disorder and being part of unrest at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on 4 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family members joined the hearing by video link, with his son, Casey, asking why two previous suicide attempts by his father were not "taken seriously" and whether Mr Lynch “should've been there in the first place.”

61-year-old Peter Lynch was found dead in his cell at HMP Moorland.

Det Sgt Gareth Gent, of South Yorkshire Police, told the inquest Lynch was last seen alive on Friday 18 October during a 7pm roll-call.

He was found to be unresponsive and not breathing in his cell by staff the next morning.

Doncaster Coroner Nicola Mundy adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed, adding the full inquest will eventually be held in front of a jury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch, of Burman Road, in Wath-upon-Dearne, had been married for 36 years, had four adult children and three grandchildren.

He also had diabetes, thyroid issues, angina and had recently had a heart attack.

He called asylum seekers “child killers” and shouted racist comments at police during a riot at the hotel and was also pictured at the demo holding aloft a placard saying that politicians, police, judges, the media, MPs, NASA, reporters and a string of other “deep state” groups were all “corrupt.”

Lynch went to the hotel on 4 August and shouted "racist and provocative remarks" towards officers, the Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Sheffield Crown Court during his sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Body-worn camera footage was shown to the court of him screaming "you are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them" at officers with riot shields.

More than 200 asylum seekers took shelter upstairs and staff barricaded themselves into the kitchen as violence erupted outside.

More than 60 police officers were injured in the violent scenes, as a marauding mob stormed the hotel and attempted to set it on fire.