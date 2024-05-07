Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the incident in Armthorpe Lane near to the junction with Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall yesterday morning.

The road was shut while emergency crews carried out work at the scene.

