Injuries reported as Doncaster road shut following vehicle collision
A Doncaster road was sealed off following a collision which is understood to have left several people injured.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the incident in Armthorpe Lane near to the junction with Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall yesterday morning.
The road was shut while emergency crews carried out work at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that injuries suffered in the event were minor and that no further details about the incident would be released.
