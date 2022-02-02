Injured patient involved in serious crash as ambulance and car collide in Doncaster
A patient being taken to hospital was involved in a serious crash after the ambulance they were being transported in was involved in a collision with a car in Doncaster.
The unidentified patient was en route to hospital yesterday morning when the emergency service vehicle collided with a blue Mercedes on Doncaster Road, Conisbrough.
The road was closed for much of yesterday as investigations were carried out.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ““We received a call at 10.45am for reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and an ambulance.
“It is believed that an emergency ambulance and blue Mercedes collided on Doncaster Road in Conisbrough.
“A patient being transported by ambulance was transferred to another ambulance and continued their journey to hospital.
“The road was closed while recovery took place and officers carried out their enquiries.”
Anyone with information about the collision can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.