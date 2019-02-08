Industrial development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport hits 50 per cent occupancy

Doncaster’s new industrial development, SkyPark, has secured over 50 per cent occupancy, leaving just five units available, agents for the site have announced.

SkyPark, named due to the development’s location next to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, is being

marketed by national property consultancy Commercial Property Partners LLP and PPH

Commercial, on behalf of developers Walker and Son Hauliers Ltd and Benell.

The business park, which was completed in May 2018, currently houses 10 high quality, industrial

units ranging from 3,430 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft. Each unit provides one ground level loading door and

benefits from a large central yard area and ample car parking.

Present tenants include forklift dealer JST Forktrucks, bubble wrap specialists Bubble Max and, most recently, electrical installation company Smart Metering Systems.

Max Pickering from CPP, said: “The high quality units on SkyPark offer a unique opportunity for

businesses operating in Yorkshire – with excellent transport links, and cities such as Sheffield, Leeds and Nottingham all within close proximity, it’s a great innovative business hub.

“There are only five units remaining, with one currently under offer and strong interest in the other

units, we’d encourage anyone who is interested in the site to contact us directly.”

Anuj Joshi, of Benell Ltd added: “The units on the development have proven to be popular, and the

fact that interest in the remaining units is strong speaks volumes about the great location of the site, the excellence of the facilities, and also the demand in the region for industrial property.”

CPP is acting as joint agents alongside PPH Commercial Ltd.