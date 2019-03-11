In the Saddle with Anita Marsh:Delicious donuts for Dobbins

Natural herbs were once a part of the everyday diet of horses before they became domesticated. These days our paddocks can often just be set to seed with grass.

Herbs can help in a variety of ways such as improving digestion whilst some herbs can help purify the blood by increasing the elimination of waste through increased function of the kidneys, spleen and bowels.

Herbs can also play a role in providing the minerals and vitamins that might be lacking in their usual feed source.

I’ve found a brilliant local company, based in Doncaster, who specialise in handmade horse treats with a difference and so we decided to give them a try.

The treats are freshly baked to order by Steve Goodings, the owner of Dinki Horse Donuts, who has always fed herbs to horses.

It started when he first worked in the racing industry and he was taught what herbs were good for horses by the then head lad and has since discovered a lot more about the beneficial effects on horses.

He found horses are a bit fussy about eating some herbs so he began to make small treats with the herbs tucked inside them. Friends wanted to try them and the business grew from there.

Nine years later and he’s got a good fan base of four legged customers who love them. Mara, our pony, particularly snaffled them up when my daughter gave her a few to try.

Dinki Horse Donuts, are tasty, handmade healthy herbal treats for horses and ponies made from organic bran, and herbs.

Dinki Horse Donuts was founded in 2010.

The donuts are made from ingredients including molasses, chamomile, calendula, hawthorn berries, pumpkin seeds and fruits. They are free from artificial flavourings and colourings.

Products in the range include Dinki Horse donuts, Crunch bars, Have A Heart Cookies and Yummy Horse Muffins. We love them.