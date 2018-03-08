Impact of 'future stars' hailed by apprenticeship awards sponsor

A South Yorkshire company has marked National Apprenticeship Week by hailing the impact of apprentices on their business.

Polypipe Building Products - the main sponsor of this year's North Midlands and South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards - have long championed the role of trainees.

And to mark this week's five day long celebration of all things apprentice, the company has issued a heartfelt thanks to all its past and current on-the-job learners.

HR business partner, Zoe Piggott, said: "We'd like to thank each and every one of our apprentices for their ongoing effort and commitment to their studies and work.

"They are our stars of the future and play an important part in the Polypipe family.

"We are incredibly proud of what our apprenticeship programme brings to our business and the individuals.

"Many of the senior management team started out their careers as apprentices so we truly embrace and value the importance of developing, mentoring and coaching the young people to fulfill their potential and succeed in their chosen fields.

"Keep up the good work to all apprentices and here's to another fantastic 12 months for them all."

Polypipe currently have 15 apprentices at different stages of their learning journey studying engineering and manufacturing operations.

In September 2017, they welcomed their first female apprentice to the team and say she is doing a 'fantastic job' in the traditionally male-dominated industry.

National Apprenticeship Week is running from Monday, March 5 to Friday, March 9 2018.

During the week employers and apprentices celebrate the success of apprenticeships whilst encouraging even more people to choose them as a pathway to a great career.

The North Midlands and South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards take place on Tuesday, May 15 at the Showroom cinema in Sheffield.

Enter online at www.thestar.co.uk/apprenticeshipawards/enter by 6pm on Thursday, March 29.