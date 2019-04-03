Imagination is inspired in local children at L.A. Performing Arts Academy

On the corner of Bentley High Street, there is a world of imagination for children and grown ups that allows people to take to the stage.

Amie Milner is principal of The L.A. Performing Arts Academy in Doncaster, which offers ‘a range of lessons with a range of ages’, she says.

Junior class at L.A. Performing Arts Academy

“Our youngest is Mini Movers on a Monday morning – they’re toddlers,” she says. “My oldest student is 80 in my adult tap class.”

Styles taught include street dance, ballet, acrobatic, cheerleading and tap.

The school is new to the area and hopes to rapidly grow with new ventures.

“The business is growing. We’ve bought a shop downstairs,” says Amie.

Senior class at L.A. performing Arts Academy

“We’re naming it Cafe L.A. which will be a part of the same company but run by my parents.

“It will offer loads of food and drink and there will be a dancewear shop at the back which will sell gear for the children.

“We want to make a cafe for the parents to be able to chill out in when they’ve dropped their kids off, or pop into after they pick the kids up from practice.”

The cafe is likely to open this month – finishing touches are being made – and will be a welcome addition to the High Street.

Rehearsal of "Matilda" by Musical Theatre Class.

The studio is named after the principal herself. Her full name is Amie Louise, but she chose to reverse her initials to create her business logo.

Amie has been a dancer since the age of three, giving her the inspiration to teach others. She learned the craft at Jackie Everton Dance and Stage School in Scawsby. Then, when she was 18, she moved to Nottingham on a scholarship to a performing arts academy.

Here she studied musical theatre for three years before moving abroad to dance professionally.

She travelled to Eygpt, Spain and the Canary Islands as well as working on cruise ships.

“I’ve always wanted my own dance school, so I started work at another school to gain experience I needed and now I have fulfilled my dream and I have my own performing arts academy,” Amie said.

The majority of girls who attend dance classes are local. There is a currently a waiting list for new pupils as the studio has become so popular.

Members are practising songs from the Matilda musical for a show and, in the future, Amie has aspirations to take the children to perform in much bigger venues.

“I want to take the kids to perform in a London theatre, I just want as many performance opportunities for them as possible,” Amie said.

She believes it’s important to keep kids fit and healthy and that dance is a great way to achieve this.

“I think it’s important that the children have an extra-curricular activity. If I can help get kids off the street and keep them fit then I’m happy. As long as they’re doing something they enjoy and not glued to their iPhones.”

Visit www.thelapaa.co.uk for details.