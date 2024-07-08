"I'm glad he's dead:" Mum's relief after thug involved in killing of son dies in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother whose 19-year-old son was murdered in a 'ferocious and unprovoked' attack has told of her 'anger and relief' as one of the killers died in Doncaster while serving his life sentence, stating: “I’m glad he’s dead.”

Craig Hepburn died after he was stabbed 11 times while walking home from a pub, where he had been playing the bagpipes, with his friend Conor Paton, 19, in Marsden, West Yorkshire, on 6 July 2012.

The teenagers were down from Scotland visiting Mr Hepburn's relatives and were heading back to his uncle’s house when Anthony Driver and Luke Elliott 'picked a fight' with them, stabbing Mr Hepburn in the back.

Mr Paton was also stabbed and injured as he tried to help his friend. The attack was described as frenzied and motiveless. The thugs continued to stab and kick Mr Hepburn as he laid bleeding on the ground.

Anthony Driver (left) who was in prison for the killing of Craig Hepburn (right) has died in hospital in Doncaster.

Driver, of Grange Cottages, Marsden, was jailed for a minimum of 13 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter. His accomplice Luke Elliott, of Main Avenue, Cowlersley, was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of 22 years, after he was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Hepburn's mother, Carol, was told last week that Anthony Driver, 48, had died in custody in Doncaster.

She said she wanted people to know that Driver no longer posed a risk to anyone, describing as a 'horrible beast' and 'absolute scum' and said: “I want Marsden and the nearby villages to know he's dead and they are safe. I am so glad he's dead. I want it out there that this beast has died.”

Mrs Hepburn said: “I feel relief... that he is not going to [kill] anyone else and put families through what we have been through.

'Craig's friends are getting married and having children - we have been robbed of that. That horrible beast should never have been on the streets. Before he killed Craig he was doing an eight-and-a-half year sentence and got out after three-and-a-bit.'

At the time of Driver's death, he was waiting for a decision on a request for him to be released on 'compassionate grounds'. Mrs Hepburn is happy he did not get out and added: 'He's not got a compassionate bone in his body.'

At the time of the killing, Driver, who had 54 convictions for previous offences, including violent knife crime, was out on prison licence and had not been properly monitored. Elliott was also out on licence.

In May 2013, Driver, who was a 37-year-old father-of-four at the time, was given a determinate sentence of 13 years in prison following a five-week trial at Leeds Crown Court.

On Christmas Eve 2019, Driver was freed at the automatic release point in his sentence. The following July his licence was revoked and he was recalled to prison after he was arrested on suspicion of further unspecified offending.