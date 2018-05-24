Illegal cigs seized in a police raid on a building in Doncaster

Illegal tobacco has been seized in a raid in Hexthorpe today.

Police described the seizure as 'a large amount', and are interviewing the owner of the premises.

A police spokesman said: "A trading standards warrant has been executed at a premises on Hexthopre Road today.

"In the property officers have seized a large amount of illicit tobacco that was being sold from the address. The value of the illegal tobacco exceeds several thousand pounds. The owner of the premises and all involved are now to be interviewed and prosecuted for any offences.

