If you consider yourself a dog lover, you’re going to want to know which play this Doncaster dog has landed a role in

A dog walker got more than she bargained for when she took her pup out for a walk, and he landed a role in a play.

Sharon Smith was walking her Bull Terrier Hector when she was approached by Martin Blagden, the Vice-Chair of The Phoenix Theatre Company, and asked if she would be interested in seeing her pet on stage in the group’s upcoming performance of ‘Oliver!’

For Hector has a striking resemblance to Bullseye, Bill Sikes’ dog in Charles Dickens’ novel.

Sharon said she was used to people commenting that Hector is a doppelganger for one of the most well-known dogs in literature.

She said: “It’s great for Hector to finally get the recognition he deserves.

“People are always shouting ‘It’s Bullseye!’ in a Cockney accent when we’re out together.”

Hector has already struck up a rapport with Sam Mitchell, who plays Bill Sykes in the musical.

The show will tell Charles’ Dickens’ famous story of nine-year-old orphan Oliver Twist, who finds himself on the street and with a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger and masterminded by the criminal Fagin.

The show, which was produced for the Broadway stage by David Merrick and Donald Albery, runs at CAST Theatre, Waterdale, town centre, from September 25 to 29. The music and lyrics are by Lionel Bart.

You can buy tickets online at www.castindoncaster.com/Event/oliver. Tickets cost between £16.50 and £21.50. You can also call the theatre on 01302 303 959.