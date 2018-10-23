If you are single, living in Doncaster and tired of Tinder, apply for iconic dating show Blind Date

Calling all Doncaster singletons, if you looking for love but fed up of scrolling through dating apps you might want to consider applying for one of the country’s best loved match-making shows – Blind Date.

If you are tired of Tinder and bored of , why not put yourself forward to appear on the iconic show which sees single people choose their dates from behind a screen, based only on the answers they give to their questions.

Paul O’Grady will once again be fronting the show, which was first made famous by the late Cilla Black in the 1980s.

If you have any single – and brave – friends and family members, ask them to apply too.

Two friends from Doncaster have already appeared on the show, and competed for the affections of a mystery lady.

Car salesman Jamie, aged 29, and 30-year-old HGV driver Steve answered questions alongside a third contestant in the hope of being chosen as Lauren’s number one.

Lauren chose Steve for her date, but sadly love did not blossom between the pair.

To apply to be on Blind Date, e-mail BlindDate@sotelevision.co.uk by Sunday, November 25.