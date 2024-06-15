Idea to re-imagine Doncaster Sheffield Airport as unique housing estate in line for prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An idea to re-imagine Doncaster Sheffield Airport as a state of the art housing complex is in line for a prestigious architectural award.

With Doncaster Council still firmly on track to re-open the complex as an airport, the design is little more than a pipe dream – but the re-imagined terminal as a shared community housing scheme – complete with re-used plane cockpits for children to play in, is in line for the Davidson Prize, a prestigitious architectural award which challenges designers to come up with new plans for redundant buildings.

Earlier this year, Doncaster Council agreed a 125-year lease with owners Peel to return planes to the skies above the city, with an operator expected to be announced in the coming months.

Architects, academics, gardeners, structural and aerospace engineers were given the task of coming up with new and innovative solutions to tackle the housing crisis.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport was re-imagined as a housing complex with 15,000 homes in an architecture competition.

And one solution involved transforming the site, which closed in November 2022, into a co-living space with room for 15,000 homes – a housing estate complete with ‘streets’ inside a terminal building, homes utilising old aeroplanes, a climbing frame made out of a cockpit and rewilded runways.

The proposal is one of three up for architectural award The Davidson Prize with this year’s theme focused on rethinking homes through adapting and reusing existing materials.

While the idea is still taxiing, there are hopes it could take off in the future, offering a solution to the climate and housing crises as well as the uncertain future of the UK’s regional airports.

Alma-nac architects Chris Bryant and Rachel Foreman came up with the idea, working with structural engineer Brian Constant, University of Westminster gardener/architect Eric Guidbert and aerospace engineer Mark Blackwell to create a transformative vision for the 300-hectare site of the former airport.

Bryant says the combination of big buildings, lots of space and excellent transport links made airports an excellent choice for housing estates.

“Airports are well connected. They’re pretty soulless places, but there’s also huge amounts of land,” he said

“The infrastructure we have now will not be the infrastructure that we need in 25 years. So we are going to be left with airports and airfields.

“Commercial airports tend to be very well connected to city centres, have large areas of flat land, they have big sheds which are brilliant to use either to create really interesting housing or to create community spaces or a space to build new housing.”

Bryant believes advances in aviation technology could mean shorter runways are needed for drones and fixed-wing aircrafts and self-driving cars could make the infrastructure around airports more efficient over the next 25 years.

“We’re suggesting self-build communities,” says Bryant. “You’ve got all these great big air hangars, you could grow hemp and native timber species in the land, you could build your own home over generations.”

Owners Peel closed the former RAF Finningley air base site in November 2022, blaming spiralling costs with the fight ongoing since then to re-open it.