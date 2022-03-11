The firm has put out an alert over its Iceland Takeaway Chicken Bhuna because of undeclared milk in the product.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “Iceland is recalling Iceland Takeaway Chicken Bhuna because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

"As a result of a packaging error, some packs may contain Iceland Takeaway Creamy Butter Chicken.

Iceland has recalled its chicken bhuna takeway ready meal.

"This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

People with allergies and intolerances have been warned not to eat the product.

Product details

Iceland Takeaway Chicken Bhuna

Pack size: 375g

Batch code: L22026

Best before26 January 2024

It added: “Iceland is recalling the above product from customers and they have been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

"If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

"If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Iceland customer care telephone line on 0800 328 0800.