A terrified witness has described how she was ’scared to death’ when her street descended into mayhem during a 15-man brawl in the early hours of this morning.

Residents told how two groups of lads armed with a plank of wood and possibly even knives began attacking each other at the junction of Cookson Road and Lamb Drive in Southey Green.

Police were called to the scene and cordoned off the area for several hours while a man was reportedly taken to hospital with head injuries.

A woman, who witnessed the brawl but did not want to be identified, said: “I was scared to death, I have never seen anything like it.

“I could hear them outside and locked myself in the bathroom until it was all over.”

She added: “There must have been about 15 young lads aged in their 20s who were fighting and shouting.

“It looked like they had weapons, one of them had a plank of wood and someone told me there were knives involved too.

“I heard that one lad got hit with the wood in the face and there was blood all over the road. He got taken to hospital.

“Police did get here quickly which put my mind at rest. I don’t know if anyone was arrested because most of them had ran off by the time officers got here.”

She added that she did not know why the fight happened.

Another resident added: “I don’t know what it was about but it seems to happen a lot at this time of year when people have had too much to drink.”

Pictures taken by another witness show a police car with blue flashing lights at the scene shortly after 2am.

The area was cordoned off and police vehicles were still at the scene several hours later.

The cordon was reportedly lifted at about 8am this morning and the road is now clear.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details about the incident.

We have contacted the force for comment and will bring you updates as and when we get them.