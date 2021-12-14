"I have no memory of what happened:" Fresh spiking fears as Doncaster girl reveals needle 'attack'

There have been numerous reports in the town over recent weeks of women being injected with needles without their knowledge, with police confirming they were investigating a number of incidents.

In the latest incident the woman took to social media to say she had no memory of what had happened and woke to found a big red lump on her arm which she says medics told her was an injection spiking.

In a widely shared Facebook post, she wrote: “Don’t normally post things like this on Facebook but just want to make people aware.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are fears of fresh needle spiking attacks in Doncaster.

"I attended Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday night for my work Christmas party in a large group.

"When I woke up on Sunday morning, I had a big red lump on my arm that was hot and sore.

"Kept an eye on it and when I woke up today it was still sore with bruising around the lump and looked like a pin prick mark in the middle.

"I have spent the day today in A&E getting checked over, the doctor thinks I have been spiked by injection and I have now been put on antibiotics as I have an infection in my arm, also had bloods taken.

"I also don’t have any memory of what happened after 12am, but hadn’t had a lot to drink.

"I’ve reported it to the police who are coming out to see me. So please be careful everyone as it is clearly happening everywhere. While I was at the hospital there was another two girls getting checked over for potential spiking!!!”

We have contacted both Doncaster Racecourse and South Yorkshire Police for comment.

Last month, police in Doncaster confirmed they were probing three cases of people being surreptitiously injected with needles in the town’s pubs and clubs.

Several women have come forward to share photos of what appear to be needle marks on their skin as well as details of blackouts and uncontrolled vomiting.

There were unconfirmed figures that seven women had been targeted – but police have said they are only investigating three cases at this stage.

At the time of the incidents in November, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating three reports of spiking in Doncaster. These are not confirmed at this stage and we are awaiting toxicology.”

One woman was said to have been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Needle spiking is where the victims believe they were injected with a needle and drugs – often sedatives – and which are administered without their knowledge.

One victim, sharing a photo of what appeared to be a needle mark posted: “Girls, please be really careful when out drinking. Last night I have no memory on what went on out in town.