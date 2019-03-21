'I can't cope with this anymore' - Doncaster dad's fury over constant flooding due to 'poor drains'

A Doncaster dad has revealed he has to walk to his car in wellies because his drive is constantly under water.

David Jeeves, of Kingsley Crescent in Armthorpe has had to chip and buy a pump with a neighbour to remove the standing water in fear his house will flood.

David Jeeves, pictured on his front drive, which along with the back garden suffer from constant flooding. Picture: Marie Caley

The 58-year-old claims the situation arose when Doncaster Council approved planning permission for a nearby hand car wash and added the drainage system in the area is 'below par'.

Along with his drive, David said his £3,000 lawn put down over two years ago is now 'ruined' and half of the turf is constantly under water.

But council bosses claim they have not received a complaint despite David and his neighbour contacting the council on a regular basis.

David spoke of his frustration adding he tries to avoid trudging sewer water through his home by wearing wellies to and from the car.

David Jeeves, pictured at the rear of his property, where the water is pooling and then flooding into his garden. Picture: Marie Caley

Speaking to the Free Press, David said: "It's got to be the drainage coming from the nearby car wash. All the water they pour out - probably thousands of gallons are coming straight down into our yard because the drainage system is not good enough to cope.

"It's unhealthy, it's sewer water which we shouldn't be having to walk through to get into the house - I have to leave the house in wellingtons to get into my car.

"The council has done nothing over the last two years - we've been contacting them but they're not getting to the bottom of it.

"It's taken all the path up and the car just rolls on a bed of water - we've had to put a pump in because if we didn't then the water would just go into the house.

"Bad weather makes it worse - it's just terrible. I'd like some better drainage system or to remove the car wash because I can't cope with this anymore."

A Doncaster Council spokesman said, “This is absolutely the first we have heard of any such complaint. Our Enforcement Team will investigate this incident thoroughly to find the cause and resolution.”