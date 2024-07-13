Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A husband and wife team who operated an illegal waste site in Doncaster have been sentenced following a successful prosecution by the Environment Agency.

Stuart Bedford, 62, formerly of Harrogate, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for running waste operations in Bradford and Doncaster without the required environmental permit and keeping waste at those sites in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health.

Vicky Bedford, 51, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) for her involvement at the sites. Both operations caused unacceptable disruption to local people and risk to the environment.

In November 2020, a fire spread through one of the sites in Spring Mill Street, Bradford, where over 600,000 tyres had been stored.

Thousands of tyres were kept at the illegal waste sites.

The fire caused serious travel disruption and led to the closure of local schools and businesses. Over 14,300 school pupils were impacted by the closures. Nearly 100 firefighters were required to control the blaze at its peak.

In October 2020, prior to the fire, the operators of the Bradford site were served with an enforcement notice to clear the tyres by Environment Agency officers.

Mr and Mrs Bedford were arrested in Spain after international arrest warrants were issued for them and subsequently returned to the UK.

The Judge HHJ Gibson said on sentencing: "Stuart Bedford, there is no doubt in my mind that you deliberately breached the law. You were experienced in the storage and disposal of tyres. You know from an early stage that the number of tyres you stored on the stie was vastly more than you would have been legitimately able to store under an exemption issued for that site.

"As far as the fire itself is concerned, you were reckless in the standard meaning of that word. You went ahead and stored the tyres anyway regardless of the risk. You were being paid to take these tyres and valued the tyres at the Bradford site at £1 million.

Stuart Bedford was sentenced to a of 12-month and 8-month prison sentence, to be served concurrently. Total 12 months imprisonment.

Vicky Bedford was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 15 days RAR.